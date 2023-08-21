Stay cool! Much of the week to be toasty, dry

ROANOKE, Va. – A large area of high pressure resides over the Plains and Midwest states. Sinking air associated with this area of high-pressure results in hotter and drier weather to start the week here in Southwest and Central Virginia.

While the mountains reach 85 to 90° Monday and Tuesday afternoons, areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg Area and Southside will reach about 90 to 95°.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 8/22/2023

A northeast breeze brings temperatures down slightly by Wednesday, but the heat is back on to close out the week.

Heat and a few storms in the forecast for Thursday, 8/24/2023

At that point, high pressure will gradually start shifting south and west.

A front will collapse onto our hot and increasingly humid airmass, meaning that storm chances will be higher Thursday through Saturday.

Heat lingers into Friday and Saturday as storm chances rise

Some of these will have the potential to be strong-to-severe, so we will keep you updated as the week progresses.

Download our free weather app here, so you can stay in the know!

We’ll turn cooler heading into Sunday and the early portion of next week.

Meanwhile, the tropics are gaining steam.

Emily, Franklin and Gert formed over the weekend in the Atlantic, and there are two other areas with high chances of development.

Tropical headlines as of 3:40 a.m. Monday, 8/21/2023

Harold and Idalia are the next names on the list for the Atlantic Basin.

Hilary has dumped rain on southern California - the area’s first tropical storm since the beginning of World War II.