Hot again with more isolated storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday repeats some features of Thursday’s weather: hot temperatures that feel even hotter thanks to humidity and isolated storms.
Most of us reach the low-to-mid 90s for highs in the afternoon. Humidity brings the heat index into the upper 90s for most with some spots reaching triple digits. The heat might not be setting records but be sure to stay hydrated and cool down as well as you can.
For perspective, Excessive Heat Warnings and even Heat Advisories stay well off to our west. Even though it’s less than comfortable here our heat is not quite as dangerous as that in the center of the country.
On top of the heat we have a few rounds of wet weather. Showers started early in the day in Pocahontas County, and showers and downpours continue through the morning north of US-460.
We get a break in the afternoon when we stay dry and even see some extra sunshine. Skies turn cloudy again in the late afternoon, but the isolated storms in the later part of the day stay on the edges of our region.
The severe threat is rather low for us. While we have the chance for some damaging wind the threat level stays at a 1. Hail and tornadoes are unlikely.
The front causing isolated storms on Friday relieves our weather this weekend. Humidity drops on Saturday to help us feel more comfortable, and temperatures drop by close to 10 degrees for Sunday.