Saturday - Hot with afternoon showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking above average temperatures and rain chances this weekend. By the start of next week our temperatures fall off a cliff and will be well below average. The tropics are still active and we are tracking the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Today's High Temperatures

Temperatures today reach the upper 80s for the NRV and Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside will reach the lower 90s this afternoon. Another hot one in store, but temperatures will fall off this upcoming week.

A look at this afternoon's shower and storm potential

Mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudy skies through the late morning hours. By the middle of the afternoon we will start to see hit or miss showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain today, but some that do could see a decent amount.

A cold front will move through over this weekend and become stationary early in the week.

We are tracking the next storm that moves through our area. Later on this evening, after the showers and storms, a front will move in and then stall out.

Rain chances over the next 5 days.

Because of the front that stalls over the region we will see rain chances through the next couple of days. Sunday will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms. Monday and Tuesday brings scattered to widespread showers and a couple of storms. Nonetheless, we will all likely see rain over the next couple of days.

Keeping an eye on Franklin and the area in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm Franklin is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday. Thankfully this won’t impact any of the US. However, it will likely impact the island of Bermuda.

We are also tracking an area off the Yucatan Peninsula that will track into the Gulf of Mexico. Areas along the gulf coast need to keep an eye on this system as the environment it will be moving into is extremely favorable for development.

A look at the next 7 days

The next 7 days will bring below average temperatures and rain chances. A break from the heat is much needed, and some of us need rain... badly.

