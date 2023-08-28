How one Virginia town received nearly a foot of rain since Sunday

WOOLWINE, Va. – Rain totals from Sunday to Monday morning have ranged from nearly nothing to nearly 11″.

The latter happened in Woolwine in Patrick County.

Watch the radar loop play below to see how relentless the rain was in this one small part of the area.

Stalled front + tropical moisture + terrain = LOTS of rain in Patrick County last night and early this morning. 10.62" in Woolwine. #vawx #swva pic.twitter.com/neOi3R9HHj — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) August 28, 2023

Tropical moisture was rising continuously along a stalled front. That, combined with the terrain along the southern edge of the Blue Ridge, made for a tremendous amount of rain in parts of Patrick County.

The National Weather Service was reporting road closures in parts of the county early Monday morning.

This makes Patrick County extra susceptible now to flooding, as storms continue in the forecast through Tuesday.

Flood risk through Tuesday based on rain already seen

If you have any pictures or video of flooding in and around Patrick County, send them here through Pin It.

Statistically speaking, this qualifies as record rainfall for a 24-hour period in Woolwine.

The National Weather Service also says this is a 100-year to a 200-year rainfall event, meaning that it has anywhere from a 1% to a 0.5% chance of happening in any given year.