CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Air Force squadron sees rare ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ ahead of Hurricane Idalia

The phenomenon is caused by conductors in the middle of an atmospheric electric field

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

St. Elmo's Fire as witnessed by the 50th Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The 50th Air Refueling Squadron with the U.S. Air Force witnessed a rare phenomenon, and it was all caught on camera during its evacuation from Hurricane Idalia.

Watch the video below, as the Squadron saw St. Elmo’s Fire Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, St. Elmo’s Fire is “the glow on a masthead produced by an extreme buildup of electrical charge.”

The American Meteorological Society says this will happen when the electric field is high, which is common in and around the center of a tropical system.

It typically occurs “at the tips of sharp conductors that enhance the electric field,” which is why pilots and mariners are more likely to see this kind of phenomenon.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

