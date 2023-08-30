Idalia to mostly avoid southwest, central Virginia Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Idalia is poised to make landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning.
A cold front moving through our area at the same time will guide the worst of the storm away from us Wednesday and Thursday.
We’ll see clouds on the outer edge of Idalia, though rain will be hard to come by unless you live close to the North Carolina-Virginia border.
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.
Humidity levels drop from north to south Wednesday, and things will feel wonderful Thursday and Friday. This comes as Idalia distances itself from the East Coast.
This drop in humidity gives us a taste of fall Friday and Saturday mornings, as temperatures plummet into the 40s and 50s. That’s some free A/C for ya!
The A/C will be cranking again, especially during the second half of the weekend and into Labor Day.
High pressure takes over the Eastern U.S., meaning a stretch of hotter, drier weather will take us into most of next week.
For updates on the forecast, be sure to check back in with us on our free weather app.