Fall feel Friday morning precedes Labor Day weekend heat

ROANOKE, Va. – Stepping outside Friday morning, you’ll notice that breath of fresh air. September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall, and it feels like it early on.

Sunshine and low humidity take us through the rest of the day. You really can’t ask for better.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/1/2023

It will be a perfect evening for Week 2 of high school football.

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/1/2023

We’ll take that momentum into Saturday as college football gets going in Lynchburg, Lexington and Blacksburg. That comes after another cool start to the morning.

College football forecast for Saturday, 9/2/2023

Don’t get used to the cool starts, however. The rest of Labor Day weekend will live up to the name - the “unofficial end to summer.”

Afternoon temperatures continue to climb into Labor Day.

Forecast for Labor Day weekend 2023

That’s a trend we’ll set for much of next week. High pressure camped overhead results in sinking air. That process of sinking leads to more heat and lower storm chances.

High pressure leads to more warming through much of next week

Storms hold off until later in the week when high pressure begins to break down a bit.

For updates on the forecast, be sure to check back in with us on our weather app.