Fall feel Friday morning precedes Labor Day weekend heat

ROANOKE, Va. – Stepping outside Friday morning, you’ll notice that breath of fresh air. September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall, and it feels like it early on.
Sunshine and low humidity take us through the rest of the day. You really can’t ask for better.
It will be a perfect evening for Week 2 of high school football.
We’ll take that momentum into Saturday as college football gets going in Lynchburg, Lexington and Blacksburg. That comes after another cool start to the morning.
Don’t get used to the cool starts, however. The rest of Labor Day weekend will live up to the name - the “unofficial end to summer.”
Afternoon temperatures continue to climb into Labor Day.
That’s a trend we’ll set for much of next week. High pressure camped overhead results in sinking air. That process of sinking leads to more heat and lower storm chances.
Storms hold off until later in the week when high pressure begins to break down a bit.
