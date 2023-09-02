Warm Start to Labor Day Weekend, but Turning Hotter by Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend will be near picture perfect! Clear skies, dry air, and warm temperatures.

Nice Weather for Kickoffs

College football is back in full swing this weekend! Here’s a look at kickoff conditions for some of the notable games today. Mostly clear skies will persist through the entire game. If you are headed out to one of these games you may want to bring some sunscreen because the UV index for today is very high.

How warm it gets today

Today will bring average temperatures to west central Virginia. Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Southside all reach the mid to upper 80s later this afternoon. The NRV and Highlands will feel a tad cool in the lower to mid 80s. Sunny skies all around!

A great weekend to fire up the grill

This weekend will be great for grilling. Today will be warm and sunny, but the theme over the next couple of days is heat. Every day until about mid-week will be hotter than the day before.

Look ahead to next week

Most days over the next several will be hot, dry, and sunny. For now, high pressure is dominating the weather pattern. It isn’t until late this upcoming week that we see rain chances return.

A look at the next 7 days

The next 7 days bring plenty of sunshine and heat. Late next week we see rain return to the forecast in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

For a chance to see your weather pictures on air, send them in through Pin It here.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.