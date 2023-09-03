Another Hot Day With Sunny Skies

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what we’re tracking this upcoming week. Increasing temperatures, rain chances and ‘cool’ air.

High pressure keeping us sunny

High pressure is currently bringing the majority of the east coast sunny skies and warm temperatures. These conditions will last through the middle of the week until high pressure pushes out to the west.

Turning hot this afternoon

Today will make for a great day outdoors. The patio and grilling forecast is in full swing as clear skies and hot temperatures build in for our Sunday. Be mindful of the high UV index, sunburn time is about 15 minutes this afternoon.

Rain chances return later this week

We are tracking the next system that will bring us the chance at seeing isolated to scattered showers and storms. Later this week a front will move in from the north and west. This will also offer relief from the heat as drier and cooler air will move in once the front passes.

Currently keeping an eye on an area of development.

Two tropical storms and a cluster of storms off the coast of Africa are churning away in the Atlantic. While Gert and Katia are expected to stay far away from land, the area off of Africa is expected to develop in the next week. This wave will be one to watch as we are nearing the time of hurricane season where long track storms come into play.

A look at the next 7 days

The extended forecast shows high temperatures to start the week. Rain chances will offer relief from the heat later on as a ‘cool’ front will bring back near average temperatures for this time of year.

