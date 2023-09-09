Weather Authority Alert Day for Saturday, September 9th

Flooding is a greater threat today than it was during the work week

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, September 9th from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. Storms late in the afternoon into the evening can cause some flooding thanks to higher water levels, and isolated severe storms can develop.

Most of our counties are in Saturday's flood watch

A Flood Watch is in effect across much of our region until late tonight. Those counties are more likely to see flash flooding late on Saturday from high rain totals especially in low lying areas that tend to flood easily.

Showers are light until the afternoon

Isolated storms spread between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM

Most of the morning stays rather dry, but by 3:00 p.m. showers spread out with storms soon afterward. Storms are at their strongest soon after sunset in the NRV, but storms further east are also possible. The system begins to calm around midnight before showers redevelop on Sunday.

By 9:00 PM storms begin to dissipate

Showers linger into the evening, but the storm threat drops

Saturday has the best chance of flooding, but with even more rain coming on Sunday there is still a risk through the weekend. It takes until Monday to dry out.

The flood risk noticeably drops over the next few days

The severe threat is relatively low: we are in a Level 1 risk as opposed to the Level 2 risks we had on Thursday and Friday. Damaging wind gusts are possible, but the hail chance is much lower.

Storms have a hard time gaining the same strength as they did earlier this week

Rain could accumulate more than 3 inches in some places over the weekend

Flooding is more likely than hail on Saturday

Friday’s rain concentrated in our northern counties. Extra rainfall from Saturday makes those counties susceptible to flooding. We had a long dry stretch before Thursday, but the consistent rain since then keeps the flood risk high.

Friday's rain concentrated in the Highlands

The dry stretch early in the week helped some of our rain sink into the ground

While rain mostly fell in the north the worst storms came through our eastern counties. Most damage from storms on Friday was due to wind rather than hail.

Storms were concentrated on the eastern side of our region on Friday

We get a break from rain at the start of the work week. Storms return on Wednesday with a front coming through, but much of our weather after that front stays nice and calm.

Monday and Tuesday offer us a chance to dry out