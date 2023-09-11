Heads up! Patches of dense fog expected during Monday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a weekend of scattered storms and delayed/canceled events, there’s plenty of moisture in the ground (for most of us). That’s resulted in pockets of dense fog early Monday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for portions of the New River Valley.

Once the fog clears, we may see a few spotty afternoon downpours Monday. However, that is nothing compared to what we’ve seen in the past few days. The best chance for showers and storms comes along a cold front Tuesday night into midday Wednesday.

Scattered storms expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday

High temperatures prior to the front will be in the mid to upper 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

Once this cold front passes east, we’ll notice temperatures and humidity levels drop off. This will also be responsible for guiding Hurricane Lee toward Maine and the maritime provinces of Canada.

Cold front to guide Lee away; bring fall air to the region

While we see no direct impact from the storm, we’ll feel some cool, autumnal breezes from it. Check out the morning lows later this week!

Morning low temperatures through Saturday, 9/16/2023

Plenty of sunshine lasts us from Thursday through Saturday. A few storms appear to be possible later in the day Sunday.