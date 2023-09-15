Weekend Forecast: Fantastic football, festival weather before Sunday showers return

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re now eight days away from fall, and Friday starts with a little taste of it early in the morning.

Sunshine gives temperatures a boost to near-average levels. Highs will mostly be in the 70s Friday afternoon, setting us up for a really nice night of high school football.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/15/2023

A clear sky is like a bed without a blanket, so temperatures will once again drop off into the 48 to 54° range first thing Saturday morning.

Low temperatures heading into Saturday, 9/16/2023

We start the day with sunshine, and we end the day with more cloud cover. No worries, though! It looks like most of the day’s weather will cooperate with your plans.

Sunflower Festival forecast for 9/16/2023

We do need some rain in the Highlands, Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg area.

A front moves into the area, giving us a first dose of light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain becomes fairly widespread Sunday morning

Showers gradually become more scattered after 1 or 2 p.m. Sunday.

Showers turn more scattered after 1 or 2 p.m. Sunday

We don’t expect severe weather or flooding out of this. Once our front moves east, we’re back to pleasant weather for at least the first half of next week.

