Mostly Cloudy Skies Close out the Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Ophelia will be decaying throughout the rest of the weekend before moving offshore overnight. Rain chances will exist for the northeast, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around for us over the next several days. Moderate to mild temperatures that are well below average will also make for a couple of Fall-like days.

A mild day in store

Thanks to all of the cloud cover from the southern end of Ophelia our skies will be mostly cloudy. This will make for mild temperatures today.

How Ophelia Looked Sunday Morning

Ophelia has no core or central area this morning as it is slowly decaying and its central structure is falling apart. This is limiting the amount of showers and storms that are able to develop.

Rain from Ophelia

Rain totals from yesterday thanks to Ophelia were pretty much right on the expected values. Lynchburg saw the most amount of rain at 1.79 inches.

A couple of showers here and there this week

Prior to yesterday’s rainfall, a lot of our northern counties were in a drought. Some of our counties still need rain and will likely see some relief through this week. Isolated showers and a few storms will pass over the next 5 days or so.

Philippe has formed & watching another area

Though Ophelia will die off today, the Atlantic basin is still very active. Tropical Storm Philippe formed yesterday and is expected to remain out to sea for the next several days. We are also watching yet another wave off of Africa and the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

A look at the next 7 days

Mostly cloudy conditions stick around for the majority of this week. A front will move through on Tuesday and into Wednesday which will bring more rain chances. Partly cloudy conditions will build back in later this week.

