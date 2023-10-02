Hey, fall fans! A strong cold front comes our way this weekend

A strong cold front to move into southwest Virginia this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – October is here. The days are getting shorter. Football is on the TV. You and/or the kids are picking out Halloween decorations. Now, where’s that crisp, fall air?

It’s coming, but it’ll be a few days.

While we’re cool and comfortable in the mornings this week, the afternoons are still taking us back to late summer.

In fact, our ‘Beyond the Forecast’ newsletter this week shows how fall has been warming in parts of our area.

Later in the week, a strong cold front will move our way. Limited moisture ahead of it will result in some showers. They unfortunately won’t be nearly enough to cure the drought that’s settled into parts of our region.

Tracking a fall cold front late this week into the weekend

Beyond any showers, authentic autumnal air will grace us with its presence for the weekend.

Some of you may have to turn on the heat Sunday and Monday mornings.

Some select mountain locations may even see patchy frost too, which is not uncommon.

On average the first frost of fall happens in early-to-mid October in the higher elevations.

Average date of the first fall frost in southwest Virginia

Temperatures rise into the 60s from there, which is the average for late October.

