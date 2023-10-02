Sunshine and Warm Temperatures are the Theme this Week

Headlines for the next 7 days or so

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunny skies last the majority of this week until our next front comes pushing through. After that, a big cool down will bring us well below average temperatures starting this upcoming weekend.

Lots of sun if you're headed to the park today

Today will feature plenty of sun! It’s a great day to get outdoors and take the kids or grandchildren to the park after school. It is also a great day to play outdoors with the pups.

Daylight is becoming shorter this month

October is here! Unfortunately we will be losing daylight as we progress through the month. The sun will rise later and set earlier by an average of about a minute each day this month.

Above average, then cooling down

Daytime high temperatures will be above average for most of this week. High pressure is the reason for this and is also the reason for the sunny skies. On Friday, the flip in our trends happens and cooler than average temperatures will move in for a bit.

Dry until late in the week

High pressure also limits our rain chances through Friday. This is when low pressure will sweep across the region and bring us isolated to scattered rain chances.

Our next weather maker

The coverage of rain later this week will start Thursday night and then move out by Saturday morning. We aren’t expecting heavy rainfall with this system at the moment, but some of us will see some much needed rain.

A look at the the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Sunshine and warm temps for a while, then rain, then a big time cool down!

