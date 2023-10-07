Breezy conditions this afternoon. Overnight temperatures plummet to the 30s/40s

ROANOKE, Va. – After the morning showers we will start to clear up. Partly cloudy skies will build in as well as gusty winds.

It will be a cool day

Today will turn out to be cool. Temperatures will be below average this afternoon and our overnight lows will dip into the 30s/40s!

Gusty winds this afternoon

After all the rain clears out today our winds will whip up. Starting around the middle of the day we will likely see gusty winds. Some of us could see winds near 30-40 mph later this afternoon.

30s/40s these next two mornings

Sunday and Monday morning will be chilly! Our coolest temperatures of the Fall season so far move in after the rain. This will cause our overnight low temperatures to be cool!

Frost is possible tomorrow and Monday morning

We could see our first patchy frost of the season tomorrow and Monday morning. This will be mostly limited to higher elevations along mountain tops. If the winds die down we could see the frost become a little bit more widespread across mountainous areas.

Got a cool picture of the frost? You can send in your weather-related pictures to Pin It here.

A freeze watch and warning

Grayson county is under a freeze watch and Highland, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are under a freeze warning for tomorrow morning. Reminder, a watch means freezing conditions are becoming more favorable, whereas a warning means that freezing conditions will happen.

Good conditions the next 3 days. Could see a shower on Monday

The cooler weather will make for a nice couple of days to enjoy the outdoors. A refreshing feel to the air will certainly feel nice if you are thinking about hitting the trails.

A look at the next 7 days

We will have below average temperatures for the next several days, and partly cloudy skies for the most part. Limited rain chances on Monday, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out at this time. Our next weather system comes through late next week.

