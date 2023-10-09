Weak disturbance to bring few showers Monday; higher rain chance later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure continues to swirl over Ontario, resulting in cooler weather to start the week. At the same time, a weak disturbance will form on the southern edge and lead to a few showers Monday afternoon.

Weak disturbance to bring a few light showers Monday afternoon

We’ll see some gusty wind accompanying these showers as they move from west to east.

This will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the afternoon - a late October and early November feel.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 10/9/2023

Overnight lows fall into the 30s and 40s through Wednesday morning, thanks to a clear sky and dry air. You’ll notice, however, that nighttime lows climb later in the week.

Overnight lows through Saturday, 10/14/2023

This has to do with increased clouds and moisture levels. A system near the East Coast gives us a slight chance of rain Thursday.

Chance for rain Thursday should mostly stay to our south

A better chance arrives with a separate cold front Friday and Saturday.

Cold front to bring increased chance of rain late Friday and Saturday

Once this front passes, we’ll cool off for the upcoming weekend. Highs will return to the 60s.

For updates on the forecast any time, be sure to check back in periodically with our free weather app.