Back and forth! Afternoon temperatures rise ahead of strong weekend cold front

Thursday and Friday to be warmer ahead of this weekend's cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – In typical October fashion, we’ll see quite the swing in temperatures over the course of the next few days.

A coastal system mostly misses us Thursday, though a few Southside showers early in the morning cannot be ruled out. As the sky clears up, we warm up during the afternoon.

We’ll see similar warmth Friday as well.

Friday stays mostly dry, though clouds build in throughout high school football games. A stray shower will be possible during the second half of games. That’s especially the case near I-77.

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/13/2023

A strong cold front gives us an increased chance of showers Saturday. Most of our rain happens in the morning before becoming much more hit-and-miss by the afternoon.

Showers will be most likely Saturday morning

Similar to last weekend, the wind picks up on the back side of the front, so expect it to be gusty at times Sunday.

We’ll also turn much cooler with highs only in the 50s for most of the area next Monday and Tuesday.