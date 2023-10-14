A soggy and saturated Saturday...

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will try to make a return through out the day, but the large scale weather pattern is making it hard for sunshine to dominate. Rain chances exist for the next couple of days.

Today will bring showers

Today will bring plenty opportunity to see rain. Scattered showers will bring some much needed rain to the majority of our region. However, it won’t be enough to end the current drought we are in.

Got a cool weather picture? You can send in your weather-related pictures to Pin It here.

Keep the rain gear handy

Lane stadium will be rockin’ this afternoon. If you’re headed out to Blacksburg for the game you will want to bring a rain coat or an umbrella. The rain will not stick around for the entire game, but a light shower is likely.

Turning Breezy after sunset

After today’s round of scattered showers our winds will pick up and turn breezy. Though mostly cloudy skies stick around, the wind will offer a slight cool off.

Cool air moves in behind the cold front

Cool air moves in for a couple days starting Sunday night. By Monday morning our overnight lows will be in the 40s. Some of us could even see the 30s, especially if you live along the mountains or in high elevation.

Cold mornings return this upcoming week

The next several mornings will be cool. Partly cloudy skies build back into play Monday night and will make for a nice couple of evenings before our next Fall cold front.

The next 7 days

Rain chances exist for much of Saturday. Sunday and Monday will bring isolated showers and cloud cover. Daytime high temperatures are in the 50s for the next couple of days! It is certainly starting to feel like Fall out there.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.