Cool temperatures and breezy winds to close out the weekend!

A look at the next couple of days

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking cloud cover and cool temperatures today. Tomorrow will offer even more of a cool down as winds will continue to be breezy and then partly cloudy skies make a full return by the middle of this week.

Today's High Temperatures

Temperatures will only get to the upper 50s and lower 60s today! Definitely a cool day as we kick off the first full week that will feel like Fall!

Gusts could be anywhere from 20-30mph

Breezy conditions will move in this morning and will be the theme of the day. Winds are shifting and will be out the north and north west for the next two days. Peak gusts could be near 20-30mph.

Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s the next two nights!

Thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday we will have morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s across all of our zones. Jackets for the kids as they head to the bus stop these next two mornings.

We could even see some snowflakes in northern Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties early Monday morning!

Dry air tries to move in

Some left over moisture is keeping our skies mostly to partly cloudy for the next two days. However, we will have periods of partly cloudy skies and dry feeling conditions outside once the sun gets overhead. Nonetheless, our dew point temperatures (a measure of atmospheric moisture) will be low through the middle of this week. Because of this, the air will feel refreshing.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. A couple of mostly dry days followed by some cooler ones. By the end of the week another Fall front will come moving on through and bring us increased rain chances.

