Another windy day... Sunny skies build in!

ROANOKE, Va. – Gusty winds are the story of the day again. Clear skies gradually move in through the day, and will allow our overnight temperatures to dive into the 30s before waking up on Monday morning. If you are a fan of warmer temperatures, I’ve got good news for you...

Gusty winds today

Breezy winds will stick around today. Peak wind gusts will be around the 20-30mph mark. Similar conditions to yesterday, however the winds are slightly lower, but even more widespread.

Breezy again today

After today, we take a break from gusty conditions. Breezes return on Tuesday as high pressure marches in from the west and shifts our winds.

Got a cool weather picture? You can send in your weather-related pictures to Pin It here.

Monday looks freezing! Literally!

Some of the coldest mornings yet for this Fall season are forecast for tomorrow and Tuesday morning. Everyone wakes up with temperatures in the 30s and will likely see patchy frost. Tuesday morning is a little warmer, but the majority of us are still in the 30s. Jackets and maybe a few layers will be needed in the morning hours, but will need to be shed by the afternoon.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place.

Some cold weather alerts are in place for tomorrow morning. A Freeze warning exists for the majority of the Highlands and so does a frost advisory for most of the NRV and part of the Roanoke Valley.

Warming this week

The trend is warm! If you are a fan of warmer temperatures this week is for you! Temperatures increase each day this week and will be well above average by Wednesday afternoon thanks to high pressure and plenty of sunshine.

High pressure moves in Tuesday

Once high pressure moves in our winds will shift and our skies will clear almost entirely. High pressure is associated with subsiding or sinking air and causes clear skies. This will also serve as a brief ‘dome’ of high pressure and will increase our daytime high temperatures quite a bit.

A look at the next 7 days

The next 7 days will feature a boatload of sunshine and warm temperatures. This may be the last full week of ‘warm’ temperatures for the Fall season before we get into the mostly cool/cold pattern so take advantage of it!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.