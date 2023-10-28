Late summer heat until Halloween

The front brings lots of changes through the first part of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – This week’s cold front is our biggest weather story. The front drags temperatures down over the first half of the week, winds pick up with gusts to 30 mph, and showers keep Halloween soggy.

Some of our warmest fall days are closely followed by some of our coolest fall mornings

If you’ve enjoyed the nice weather recently try to spend some time outside this weekend. Temperatures are well above average with lots of sunshine.

Both days this weekend see plenty of 80s

Monday is most affected by wind gusts with some showers in the Highlands. Showers are more widespread through Tuesday especially in the morning. By Wednesday we dry out, but wind returns and pairs with cool air.

Changes happen quickly during the work week

The high pressure that kept the week so calm stays strong over the weekend. Showers and fronts are held well to our west.

High pressure keeps the cold front away through the weekend

That high gives way to the front on Monday and Tuesday. That lets cooler air from Quebec head our direction.

Cool air lasts through the second half of the week

The winds from the front can pick up most objects in your yard so be sure to get everything indoors by Sunday evening.

Try to get everything put away before Monday afternoon

Showers develop on Halloween itself. Most of us get rain through the morning with some showers lasting into the afternoon particularly in Southside. While this does not look to wreck trick-or-treating plans be sure to have some boots on to deal with the soggy ground.

Halloween's showers mostly build in the morning

Rain totals are rather light with most of us staying under half an inch. Southside is likely to be the wettest region.

Rain totals are highest south of US-460

After the rain, cool air settles in. Temperatures fall to the 30s on Wednesday morning with more in the 20s by Thursday morning. That hard freeze ends the growing season for most of us.

Both Wednesday and Thursday see freezing across the area

The swing in temperatures is really noticeable when comparing how far we are from average. Highs are almost 20 degrees above average on Saturday then almost 20 degrees below that mark by Wednesday.