Woah! Going from near-record warmth to near-record chill in less than a week

Going from 70s and 80s Sunday afternoon to 20s Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday saw record heat in areas like Roanoke and Blacksburg, and we won’t be too far off from that Sunday afternoon either. Highs range from the low to mid 70s in the mountains to low to mid 80s farther east.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 10/29/2023

Come Monday, a cold front will be moving through the area. Ahead of it, we’ll be toasty. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures drop from morning to afternoon in places like the New River Valley and Highlands.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 10/30/2023

This front will be one of the strongest we’ve seen this season so far.

It’s not necessarily full of moisture, though we’ll likely see some showers east of the Blue Ridge Parkway through at least midday on Halloween.

Though we need the rain, we’re cautiously optimistic that it’ll be east of here by the time trick-or-treaters head out Tuesday.

Light rain showers expected east of the Parkway at times Halloween

The bigger deal with this front is the crashing temperatures and gusty wind at times Halloween into Wednesday. Make sure you have some extra layers for your costumes while Trick-or-Treating Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast temperatures between about 4 and 8 p.m. on Halloween

Temperatures then bottom out in the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning, though the wind will add insult to injury. Once the wind calms, most of us see our first hard freeze of the fall Thursday morning.

Morning low temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday - 11/1 and 11/2/2023

For updates on this strong cold front and your trick-or-treat forecast, check back in with our free weather app here.