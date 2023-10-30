Another warm day! Rain chances build in this afternoon!

ROANOKE, Va. – The jet stream dives deep again this week and will bring some much needed rain to our region. Behind the front our winds will pick up and turn breezy. The next couple of mornings will also be the coldest so far this season!

Some of us get to the upper 70s today

High temperatures will get into the 70s for some today thanks to sunshine. The NRV and Highlands will start to see the effects of the cold front earlier in the day and so cloud cover will keep temperatures fairly moderate.

Isolated Rain Chances

Future tracker is showing lots of cloud cover early this evening with isolated showers popping up. These showers will proved some much needed rain for some of our areas.

Showers, Winds, and Temperatures

We could see a couple of showers linger into Tuesday, but the majority of them should clear up by the time the kids are out trick or treating. After the front moves through our winds will pick up and turn breezy. Morning temperatures will also be in the 20s for some!

A look at your Halloween Forecast

Tomorrow will start off cloudy with a couple of showers here and there. Throughout the day our skies will start to clear up, but there is a slight chance of seeing a stray shower by the time the kids are off to trick or treat.

Yearly Accumulation

There is no doubt this year has been dry. But, did you know it has been the driest year since 2008? We are way behind on rainfall and we most certainly need some.

Drought, Wind, and Foliage

As we progress into the new month there is a wildfire concern. Because its been so dry, your local weather authority is monitoring conditions that are favorable for wildfires. On average, our winds pick up in the month of November, and our grounds are littered with falling foliage. Both of these along with a current drought will likely continue the trend of favorable wildfire conditions.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is what the next 7 days look like. Lots of sunshine after the cold front pushes through!

