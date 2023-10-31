Halloween forecast (and beyond) to send shivers down your spine

ROANOKE, Va. – Our strong cold front has passed through, but we’ve only just begun to feel its affects.

A few morning showers will be possible mostly near and east of the Roanoke Valley on Halloween.

Throughout the day, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will have a hard time making it out of the 40s.

Make sure you have a coat for your trick-or-treaters Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Trick-or-treat forecast 2023

Check in with our app before heading out to get your stash of Halloween candy!

The wind on Halloween won’t necessarily howl like a werewolf, but it will pick up again heading into Wednesday.

This will add an extra bite to the air first thing Wednesday morning.

Projected wind chill first thing Wednesday morning, 11/1/2023

Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will make the fire fight extra difficult on Parrott Mountain, assuming that the fire is still going by then.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 11/1/2023

Once the wind calms, temperatures drop into the 20s first thing Thursday morning.

Hard freeze expected across much of the area Thursday morning, 11/2/2023

After being in the 80s earlier in the week, this will almost certainly lead to lower tire pressure in your car.

Have the heat running in your home beforehand too. Bring any pets or plants inside, as this is the first hard freeze of the season.

Mornings will still be in the 20s and 30s through Sunday morning, but afternoon highs will climb back into the 60s and lower 70s each afternoon this weekend.

Afternoons turn warmer for the first weekend in November

Rain will still be pretty scarce until early next week.