Wildfire on Parrot Mountain in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Emergency crews in Pulaski County are working to control a wildfire on Parrot Mountain.

They said the fire has burned 30 acres in Pulaski County and crossed into Giles County.

Crews are working to protect homes in the area of Parrot River Road and Dry Branch Road.

They said crews will remain on scene through out the night with additional resources for Monday.

Officials are asking people to avoid traveling on Parrot River Road.