Warmer Temperatures Today With Mostly Sunny Skies.

ROANOKE, Va. – The jet stream is pushing back to the north. That means cold temperatures are retreating and warmer temperatures are moving in. We will also stay dry for the next several days...

Past peak in most places

Here is a look at our leaf progress thus far. A lot of our zones are past peak, and last week’s windy conditions have cleared the leaves off a bunch of trees. Southside is seeing peak conditions this weekend!

Today's High Temperatures

Temperatures get up there today. Our average high temperature for this time of year is right around 65°. You’ll notice all of our zones are above that margin today and some spots get up to or near 70°.

Mostly Sunny Skies

Future tracker shows mostly sunny skies for our Saturday, but partly cloudy skies will build in at times today. It will shape up to be a nice day for outdoor activities!

Got a cool weather picture? You can send in your weather-related pictures to Pin It here.

A look at kick off conditions

UVA and Liberty both play at home today, and conditions will be near perfect at kick-off. Mostly sunny skies with intervals of clouds this afternoon and above average temperatures. Keep the coat handy as it will be cool shortly after sunset.

Cooling back down, but a little bit warmer tonight

Tonight’s temperatures are a bit warmer than we’ve seen in recent days. It will still be chilly our there, but a lot of us are above the freezing point of 32°! Patches of frost will still be possible, especially in our high elevated areas.

This Occurs Tonight...

Daylight saving time ends tonight, and we will be setting the clocks an hour. This means we get an extra hour of sleep, that is if we’re in bed at our usual time. We also lose an hour of daylight in the afternoon and the sun will be setting before 5:30 PM for the next several months.

Let me know your thoughts on daylight saving time below in the comments!

Warmer Temps Are Moving In

We are tracking above average temperatures this week as the jet stream retreats to the north. This will also keep our rain chances extremely limited for the next several days. Unfortunately, it looks like the drought for the majority of the state will continue.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.