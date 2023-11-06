A warm week is ahead of us. Afternoon temperatures get close to 80° at times

ROANOKE, Va. – Above-average temperatures settle in nearly every single day this week. Our next fall front comes marching on through on Friday and will bring increased rain chances and a cool down.

Shaping up to be a nice and warm day

Here is a look at your day planner. We start off pretty chilly, but thanks to lots of sunshine, our temperatures get into the 60s. Some of us may even see 70° Monday afternoon.

Winds will be breezy the next couple of days

Winds will turn breezy Monday thanks to high pressure moving closer to our region. On Tuesday, our winds could turn gusty, especially for those of us located along the mountains. By Wednesday, they fall off a bit and turn calmer.

It's been dry, not a bad week for a car wash

The next couple of days will be good to get out and give the car a wash. The green light is given as it will be dry and warm.

Most of the state is dry with drought conditions along the Blue Ridge.

The current drought monitor shows the majority of the state is experiencing dry conditions. Parts of the Highlands and Lynchburg are under a severe drought, whereas the rest of west-central Virginia is in a moderate drought. We certainly need rain!

Limited amounts, but we'll take what we can get

Thankfully some relief is coming. Unfortunately, it won’t be much. Friday’s cold front will bring limited rain chances, but we will take all we can get.

A look at the next 7 days

The next couple of days will bring well above-average warmth. We get into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon and continue that trend through Thursday.

