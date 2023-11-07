Here we go! Near-record warmth precedes showers, weekend cool-down

Going from 40s to 70s Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Though Tuesday morning starts a little on the cool side, temperatures by the afternoon rise well into the 70s with increasing sunshine.

Records for the day are in the 80s, so we likely won’t break those.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday afternoon

We’ll be breezy at times too, which adds to a brush fire threat in the area. Keep that in mind moving forward, now that we have several counties with burn bans.

The wind will pick up again Thursday with gusts of 20-30 mph becoming likely.

Daily wind gusts from Tuesday through Thursday

That wind comes down the mountains and compresses the air, leading to a drying and warming effect.

In fact, some of us could near record highs Thursday afternoon.

Nearing record high temperatures Thursday afternoon

A weak piece of energy above us will then try to produce some light rain showers Friday.

We’ll take any chance we can get at this point in the game, but it won’t be enough to eradicate the drought.

Showers becoming likely Thursday night through Friday

This front stalls southward, at which point forecast data struggles with what we’ll get this weekend.

Rain chances may increase heading into Sunday

There’s the chance that another system rides along the front and brings us the chance for some cold rain Sunday.

Two possible scenarios regarding rain chances Sunday

Keep up with our forecast by downloading our weather app, as the forecast for Sunday may change in the coming days.