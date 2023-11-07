Here we go! Near-record warmth precedes showers, weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – Though Tuesday morning starts a little on the cool side, temperatures by the afternoon rise well into the 70s with increasing sunshine.
Records for the day are in the 80s, so we likely won’t break those.
We’ll be breezy at times too, which adds to a brush fire threat in the area. Keep that in mind moving forward, now that we have several counties with burn bans.
The wind will pick up again Thursday with gusts of 20-30 mph becoming likely.
That wind comes down the mountains and compresses the air, leading to a drying and warming effect.
In fact, some of us could near record highs Thursday afternoon.
A weak piece of energy above us will then try to produce some light rain showers Friday.
We’ll take any chance we can get at this point in the game, but it won’t be enough to eradicate the drought.
This front stalls southward, at which point forecast data struggles with what we’ll get this weekend.
There’s the chance that another system rides along the front and brings us the chance for some cold rain Sunday.
Keep up with our forecast by downloading our weather app, as the forecast for Sunday may change in the coming days.