Friday’s rain drags down temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday sends through the cold front that brings us light rain before dry and cool days this weekend and even into next week.
The cold front on Friday started cooling us very early. Most temperatures continue to fall through the day with highs at midnight. We might add a few degrees in the afternoon, but the clouds and rain prevent much heat from reaching us.
Rain is consistent through the morning in the Highlands and NRV. It’s harder for the showers to reach our eastern zones.
Rain stays steady through midday. Whether you get showers or stay dry the cloud cover is very consistent through our region.
By 3:00 PM there are few showers left. Once we dry out today we stay dry through much of the week ahead.
This system is one of the lighter fronts we’ve seen. Most accumulations stay under 0.3 inches with the highest amounts in our northern counties.
To put in perspective just how much rain we are missing, the 28 inches of rain we collected so far this year is still nine inches lower than what we get in an average year.
We can use any rain we get, but the low rain totals are not enough to get us back on track. The drought is likely to get worse through mid-November.
Rain is easing off by the time high school football kicks off. A jacket is enough to keep you warm through the game.
Behind the front showers stay away for most of the weekend. Veteran’s Day in particular looks nice with highs around 60 (very close to average) and plenty of sunshine.
Winds are mostly calm after the front. There can be a light breeze here and there, but the calm conditions make Veteran’s Day weekend a nice part of this fall.