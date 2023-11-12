Cool and dry well into the week

Lows are around freezing for most Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Behind our cold front that ended last week we have lots of calm days ahead. We start rather cool, but temperatures rise moderately as the week goes on.

Temperatures rise noticeably on Monday

Highs reach the 60s on Monday putting us back around average. Winds are calm each day with some gusts. These conditions help make for nice, mild fall days.

Winds stay calm through much of the week

While the dry weather is comfortable we could definitely use some rain. Much of the country is in a drought of some kind with an extreme drought in some of our counties.

Exceptional drought extends through much of the southeast

Rain totals from our last front were mostly under 0.25 inches with only 0.05 inches in Roanoke. The last three months all saw below-average rainfall so we could use plenty more.

Rain totals have been lacking since August

While we stay dry and cool this week there are some changes ahead. Temperatures are likely to stay above average as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are likely to be above average through Thanksgiving

Much of the country gets some wet weather once we reach the week of the holiday. Above average rainfall would do a lot to help decrease our fire risk.

Wet weather comes to much of the country in the coming weeks

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away. If you’re doing some shopping to prepare the weather stays calm enough that you can get outside any day this week.