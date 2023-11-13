Areas of Monday morning frost give way to a seasonable afternoon

Some areas are waking up to frost early Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va – After a rather uneventful weekend (weather-wise), the week starts off very similar.

Monday morning begins in the 20s and 30s, resulting in some frosty windshields for those who have to park outside.

By the afternoon, sunshine mixed with high-level cirrus clouds will give temperatures a little nudge - into the 60s.

Temperature forecast for Monday, 11/13/2023

A mostly clear sky at night will allow temperatures to drop again into the 30s first thing Tuesday morning.

Expect this cycle to generally repeat through Thursday, though afternoons get warmer. High pressure overhead results in sinking air, which means minimal rain chances.

High pressure's influence on our weather through Thursday, 11/16/2023

We need the rain, and we still have many counties under a burn ban for the time being. Even if you’re not under a burn ban, now is a bad time to have any sort of fire going.

A front coming in from the west Friday will offer up the chance for beneficial rain during the second half of the day (maybe even a thunderstorm or two?).

Chance of rain showers to increase late Friday

That said, it won’t be a drought buster.

We need 4 to 8″ of rain within a month to put an end to the drought. This system brings trace amounts up to a half an inch of rain.

Projected rain totals for Friday, 11/17/2023

We’ll turn drier for the upcoming weekend. Another potential rain-maker is showing up in the forecast data leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Potential weather setup leading up to Thanksgiving Day

Download our free weather app here for updates on what to expect for Thanksgiving, whether you’re traveling or staying home.