Drought continues: Keeping fingers crossed on two opportunities for needed rain

Potential for two chances of rain between now and Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – The Matts Creek Fire continues to grow in size Wednesday, as terrain, low humidity and occasional breezes make the fight a tough one.

Smoke from the fire will blow more into Rockbridge County Wednesday, making for poor air quality - especially during the afternoon.

Where smoke travels Wednesday from the Matts Creek Fire

Under no circumstances should you be burning. The drought continues in our area, and fires can/will spread quickly. Be extra careful about where you throw cigarette butts too. Something as small as that can get a brush fire started in these conditions.

Aside from the smoke, we’ll see high clouds filtering out the sun Wednesday. As those clear out, temperatures plummet again overnight.

Temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/15/2023

The threat for brush and/or wildfires continues Thursday, as we’ll be warm, dry and breezy. It’s not until late Friday that we see our first shot of rain.

This likely moves in Friday evening, Friday night and early Saturday morning. A system offshore will gobble up some moisture, but there should still be enough to give us light rain totals.

Rain showers move west to east Friday into Friday night

Expect more rain near the WV-VA line and lesser rain totals farther east.

Rain expected vs. rain needed

Beyond that, we turn windy Saturday and cooler for the weekend. We’ll be dry throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Our next shot of rain arrives late next Monday night into next Tuesday, and it will likely be a cold rain for most of us (maybe a wintry mix in some highest elevations north of the Roanoke Valley).

Stronger storm system to bring in more rain next Tuesday

This system has potential to give us more rain, as it dips south and grabs sufficient moisture out of the Gulf. We just have to hope that thunderstorms in Alabama and Georgia don’t rob us of the energy needed for a soaking rain.

Thanksgiving 2023 forecast

Showers likely continue into Wednesday before cooler, drier air prevails into Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For updates on the forecast, be sure to check back frequently with our free weather app.