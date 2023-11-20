37º
Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Monday, Nov 20 due to poor air quality, wildfire smoke

The Matts Creek fire continues to cause poor air quality in areas north and east of the Roanoke Valley Monday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Weather Authority Alert Day (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Smoke from the Matts Creek fire continues to cause issues, including an Air Quality Alert and school closings in parts of our area on Monday.

The Air Quality Alert issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality was issued for areas north and east of the Roanoke Valley throughout the day Monday.

Air Quality Alert for 11/20/2023

Smoke has started out spread across parts of Bedford and Campbell Counties Monday morning. As we head into the afternoon, a shift in the wind will drag it farther west.

Smoke forecast for Noon on 11/20/2023

Potentially unhealthy or hazardous air quality will be possible deeper into the afternoon in parts of Botetourt, Rockbridge, Craig, Alleghany and Bath Counties.

Smoke forecast for 3 p.m. on 11/20/2023

If you’re in these areas, here are some things you can do to keep you and your family safe and healthy.

Tips to stay safe and healthy during an air quality alert

Much-needed rain is on the way Tuesday. We have that detailed in this morning’s weather forecast article here.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels

