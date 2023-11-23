Thanksgiving day brings lots of sunshine and clear skies

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Thanksgiving planner shows mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures. It will be a near picture perfect day out there, so go out and enjoy it!

Planning your holiday

The middle of the afternoon will feature a little bit of warmth. If you are having Thanksgiving lunch or an early supper it will be a great day to sit out on the patio or porch, especially if the house is getting a little crowded and you need some fresh air.

Today's temperatures and sky conditions

Here is a look at the zone by zone forecast for today. The NRV gets to about 55° and everywhere else is a little bit warmer. While today will bring lots of sunshine and a tad bit of warmth, a pattern change is on the way.

Today's Temperatures

A lot of turkey is in the forecast for today. Tomorrow and this weekend will bring partly cloudy skies, but the upper air pattern will be changing come the end of this weekend.

What We Are Tracking

A cold front will pass close by late this weekend and will cool our temperatures down significantly. The daytime temperature trends are below average for five of the next 7 days.

The Temperature Trend

