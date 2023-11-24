Black Friday brings cloudy and cool conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – We are starting off our Friday with cloudy conditions that are building in from the south and west. Through the afternoon our skies will have intervals of sunshine and mostly clear skies before it becomes cloudy again this evening.

Here are the weather headlines for the next couple of days

Here is a look at what we are tracking for the next several days. Staying dry and cool for at least the next 2 days before rain chances return on Sunday. After that, our temperatures cool way down.

A look at the upcoming weekend

This weekend brings some really chilly afternoon temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. Our daytime high temperatures this weekend are well below the average for this time of year.

The next 5 days

The next two days will be dry, but Sunday and Monday bring the opportunity to see a couple of isolated showers.

Got a cool weather picture? You can Pin It here.

Our next cold front

A cold front is the reason we will see a couple of showers come the end of this weekend. The storm track is to our north, so there won’t be too many chances of seeing rain.

Next week will be cold

After the front moves through, our overnight and morning temperatures fall off of a cliff. Everyone wakes up on Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at your extended forecast. The next 7 days bring cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.