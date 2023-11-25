This weekend will bring below average temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – Your weekend forecast will bring temperatures in the mid-upper 40s on Saturday and near 50° on Sunday.

Turning sunny later, staying cool

Today’s planner shows mostly cloudy skies this morning giving way to partly cloudy skies by the time the sun comes up. Mostly clear skies build in around lunch hour, and temperatures will still remain in the 40s. It will certainly be chilly out there today!

A chilly day is ahead of us

All five of our zones stay in 40s today. Lynchburg and Southside will get up to the upper 40s, everyone else stays a little cooler.

Kick off conditions today

It is the last weekend for regular season college football until conference championships and bowl games. A big game is taking place in Charlottesville this afternoon. UVA and VT will battle it out for bragging rights. JMU takes on Coastal Carolina too.

Kick-off conditions are cool and sunny for both games, and it will stay that way for the first half. Once the sun sets, it turns even cooler.

Almost everyone sees the 20s tonight

Temperatures tonight will be pretty cold. A lot of us get well into the 20s. A little bit of cloud cover builds in by midnight and we wake up tomorrow morning with mostly to partly cloudy conditions.

Another cold front late this weekend

Later this weekend our next cold front moves in from the west and will bring a chance of seeing rain. We will only see light showers this time around, and not the heavy rainfall we saw earlier in the week. We are still in a drought, so anything helps!

Still dealing with drought conditions

Here is the latest look at the drought monitor. Severe drought has spread across most of southwest and central Virginia. Along with this, there are still burn bans in effect.

A look at the next 7 days

The next week or so will feature below average temperatures as daytime highs get near 50° or so, and overnight lows get into the 20s some nights!

