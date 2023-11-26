Cool and clear to start our Sunday, but a front approaches later

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking another chilly day with below average temperatures. Skies are clear for the morning hours, but cloudy skies build in from the west.

High temperatures for the day

Afternoon temperatures only get to about 50° later today. For reference, our average high temperature for this time of year is about 55°.

A cold front moves in

Here is a look at the cold front we are tracking today. We start to see light showers move into the NRV and the Highlands first. Then the rest of us could see a couple of showers overnight.

Tonight's rainfall amounts

Though this cold front will be packing a cold punch, our rain totals will not be that impressive. Most of the light rain showers stay west of the Roanoke Valley and totals will be less than a quarter of an inch. Some spots along the mountains will likely see a little bit of snowfall, and some will see a wintery mix.

This is your heads up to be careful on the roads tomorrow morning as we head back to work after the holiday weekend.

Getting cold this week

After the front, our temperatures turn cold. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be really cold for some of us as temperatures drop to nearly 15 degrees.

Turning Gusty Tuesday

The front will also leave us with gusty winds Monday afternoon and Tuesday. This will make those morning temperatures feel even colder. It will certainly be a chilling wind come Tuesday.

A look at the next 7 days

The next 7 days will bring cold temperatures. We struggle to get to 50° through the middle of the week. If you are a fan of the cold, this week is for you!

