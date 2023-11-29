Novembrrr! Wednesday wind calms following frigid start to the morning

Arctic air makes for the coldest morning in several months Wednesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Although the wind has calmed, Wednesday morning will start with sunrise temperatures in the teens and lower 20s.

If temperatures drop well into the teens, it could be the coldest start since last Christmas.

Time to break out the puffy coat, hats and gloves!

You won’t need them by the afternoon, though, as temperatures rise into the 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

We'll trade the puffy coat for something not as heavy from morning to afternoon Wednesday.

Come Thursday, the warming trend continues. The morning will still be cold, as we wake up to temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, a southwest breeze will give temperatures a nudge in the right direction. Highs reach seasonable levels - in the 50s - later in the day.

High temperatures rise by ten degrees between Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

This comes ahead of a weak storm system that will bring scattered showers to the area through Friday afternoon. We warm up this weekend as another storm system tries to get going.

The thing is - the northern and southern half of the storm track are out of sync. This means that widespread rain chances are decreasing Sunday and Monday.

Widespread rain appears less likely between Friday and Sunday.

As you can imagine, rain totals are decreasing in the forecast data.

Projected rain totals between Friday and Sunday fall short of what we need.

