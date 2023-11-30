Aurora Alert: Strong geomagnetic storm to produce Northern Lights Thursday night; will we see?

Northern lights as seen from Bald Lake in April of 2023 Photo: Mark Skaggs

ROANOKE, Va. – NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has forecast a G3 or strong, geomagnetic storm Thursday night.

When a solar storm interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it sets off a display of the Northern Lights.

How strong that interaction is will determine how far south the aurora borealis can be seen.

How the aurora borealis forms

A forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks indicates a high likelihood of seeing the aurora in the Northern U.S.

Farther south, the chance is still there. There are exceptions, though.

Aurora forecast shows a high likelihood of visibility in the Northern U.S. Thursday night.

For Virginians, it won’t be visible to the naked eye. You need a clear view of the northern sky, little-to-no light pollution and long exposure settings on a camera or smartphone.

There are special exceptions as to whether or not Virginians can see the Aurora Thursday night.

This has been a very active year for the sun as it approaches a maximum in 2025.

Several local photographers have captured ‘Lady Aurora’ several times on the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive in 2023.

