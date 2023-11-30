Weather whiplash: Temperatures turn around ahead of trio of shower chances

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite another cold start to our Thursday morning, a southwest breeze will give our temperatures an extra nudge by the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s to near 60° ahead of Friday’s weak storm system.

There’s the chance of rain Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but we can confidently say this won’t be a soaker. A few passing showers is all we’ll manage out of this one.

A deeper storm system from the Gulf gives us (perhaps) a better chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll get better, more timely data in today to help us map out hour-by-hour chances.

Some leftover energy will be enough to throw a few additional and scattered showers our way Sunday afternoon.

We need the rain, so we’ll take any chances we can get. Global forecast data indicates the chance for 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain between Friday and Sunday.

We would need anywhere from 3″ to 6″ of rain to completely get rid of the drought.

As for your weekend plans, they’re not a total waste. In fact, any rain we do see won’t be a chilly rain. It will be mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Despite rain chances, weekend temperatures will be above average for early December.

Expect temperatures to come back down to Earth early next week, however, as the wind picks up out of the northwest. We’ll be chilly at times with snow favoring our west-facing slopes Monday and Tuesday.