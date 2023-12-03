Falling backward! A mid-fall feel follows early morning showers Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – A much-needed, soaking rain developed overnight, as an area of low pressure rode along the Appalachian Mountains. As that area of low pressure drifts north, we’ll notice a gradual thinning in the clouds and warmer air continuing.
Highs Sunday reach well into the 60s. By Monday, we’ll be closer to average for this time of year. A few stray showers may develop during the afternoon.
A better chance of isolated showers and west-slope snow showers will develop Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is thanks to a system known as an “Alberta Clipper.”
It’s exactly as it sounds. These storms develop in Alberta, Canada. They ride northwest to southeast and clip us. We’ll turn windy and colder, and a few snowflakes may even fly west of the Parkway.
This is the bottom of the hill when it comes to this week’s temperature roller coaster.
Temperatures rise well into the 60s again next weekend. This comes ahead of a deeper storm system that will likely bring rain on Sunday, the 10th.
Colder air wrapping around the storm may even bring us the chance for light snow west of the Parkway.
Even still, early forecast data indicates any significant snow accumulation in the west-facing slopes.
