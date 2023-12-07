Afternoon temperatures rise ahead of strong weekend storm system

Afternoon temperatures rise through Saturday before turning colder early next week

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind is a non-issue for us Thursday, as high pressure regains control of our weather. Calm wind and more sunshine will continue through Friday too.

High pressure results in calm weather and increasing temperatures late this week.

As the breeze increases out of the southwest Friday and Saturday, we’ll see temperatures rise a bit more each afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures rise from the 50s Thursday to the 60s Friday.

Highs will be in the 60s prior to a strong storm system that arrives Sunday.

This starts with areas of light rain Sunday morning.

Light rain starts for us Sunday morning.

We’ll turn gusty at times with pockets of heavy rain continuing Sunday afternoon. While a couple storms may happen east of the Roanoke Valley, it’s expected that the severe weather threat will be low.

Heavier rain and gusty wind will take over Sunday afternoon and evening.

Once our cold front moves to the east, temperatures will crash late Sunday into early Monday. A brief period of snow will be possible west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Most accumulation would happen on the west-facing slopes again.

We'll turn windy and colder Sunday evening into Monday. Mountain snow will return too.

Outside of that, we’ll stay windy at times through Monday.

The wind calms, and seasonably chilly weather resume through the middle of next week.