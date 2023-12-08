Warmer days precede Sunday soaking, shot of cold air, wind and mountain snow

Rain, scattered storms strong wind, cold air and mountain snow all move through this Sunday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday and Saturday will be overall pleasant days to be outside, as afternoon temperatures mostly reach the 60s.

Come Sunday, we’ll be tracking a powerful storm system that leads to a bunch of changes in our weather.

Warmer weather precedes a strong Sunday storm system.

We start with much-needed rain.

This rain starts out relatively lightly in the morning.

Rain starts lightly early Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, our system digs farther into the Gulf and acquires a bit of a tilt toward the west. This is a sign of it strengthening, meaning that periods of heavy rain will be possible.

Pockets of heavier rain will be around Sunday afternoon and evening.

We may even see some gusty thunderstorms in areas like Southside late afternoon into the evening.

A few thunderstorms will be possible across Southside Sunday evening.

On the backside of the storm, the air turns much colder and quickly too. This happens Sunday night. It could lead to a brief burst of snow near and west of the Roanoke Valley.

Given a warm and wet ground, along with a change in wind from the northwest, we’d expect any accumulation to mostly be above 3,000 feet and on our west-facing slopes.

Accumulating snow will mostly be confined to our higher, western-facing slopes Sunday night into Monday morning.

As for rain totals, those look encouraging. Most of our area is in a severe drought, needing three to six inches of rain in a month to get out of it. Most forecast data shows us getting one to two inches of rain out of Sunday’s storm.

Sunday's rain totals will help to chip away at the severe drought in our area.

For updates on the multitude of changes in our weather, be sure to check back in with our free weather app.