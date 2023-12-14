Heads up: Powerful Nor’Easter becoming increasingly likely Sunday, Monday

A Nor'Easter will bring us rounds of heavy rain and strong wind gusts Sunday into Monday.

ROANOKE, Va. – For the last several days, we’ve been tracking a storm system that will form along the Gulf and East Coasts this weekend. Forecast data continues to support the idea of a stronger storm, leading to more rain here and stronger wind gusts.

The term ‘Nor’Easter’ refers to a storm near the East Coast in which the winds come in out of the Northeast.

With Sunday’s storm being so far inland, it will give us a soaking rain off and on throughout the day.

Some heavier rounds of rain will likely come in later in the day, as the center of low pressure gets closer to us. In addition to that, wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be possible, which could lead to power outages.

Sunday's storm system brings along heavy rain and high winds.

Despite the drought we’re in, heavy rain that comes quickly could lead to localized flooding. The threat of rotating thunderstorms is low east of the Roanoke Valley during the evening.

Aside from west-slope snow on the back side of the storm, this is purely a rain and wind-maker for us.

In the near term, our weather is calm. Thursday is a cold one from start to finish, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Lows at night bottom out in the 20s yet again.

Thursday will be a cold yet calm and sunny day.

It’ll be another cold night for viewing the Geminid meteor shower too.