ROANOKE, Va. – The 10 News Weather Authority had issued a Weather Authority Alert Day Monday for the strong wind gusts and scattered snow squalls that would push through the region.

Those squalls, while scattered, laid down a quick and streaky accumulation across parts of the area.

While the odds of a White Christmas are pretty much zero for 2023, this was a nice treat for those who are dreaming.