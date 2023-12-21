Above-average warmth today as partly cloudy skies move back in

ROANOKE, Va. – Afternoon temperatures get into the 50s Thursday, with a couple of spots getting into the upper 50s. Certainly a warm afternoon for the time of year.

Today brings the shortest amount of daylight

Today is the Winter Solstice! It is the day that features the least amount of daylight in the northern hemisphere because the sun is directly overhead the tropic of Capricorn (23.5°S). It’s also the astronomical first day of Winter!

After Thursday, daylight slowly gets longer and longer each day until we get to the Summer Solstice in June!

Got a cool picture of the sunrise Thursday morning? You can Pin It here.

Warming the next couple of days

The next couple of days certainly don’t tell that we are now in Winter. Above-average temperatures are expected for the next several days with Christmas Eve getting up to 60° in some spots.

A chance at seeing rain on Christmas

Here is a look at what we’re tracking. After the mild end to this week and the holiday, rain becomes more likely. On the evening of Christmas, we could see isolated showers pop up here and there. Then going into Tuesday we will likely see scattered to numerous rain showers.

Warmer than average with a few evening showers

Here is a look at your holiday forecast. Lots of warmth as clouds build in from an approaching front from the west.

A look at the next 7 days

Lots of warm temperatures to start the first seven days of winter. Rain chances are up to start next week!

