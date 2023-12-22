Nice weather for last minute holiday shopping

ROANOKE, Va. – We stay dry for the upcoming weekend. Partly cloudy conditions build in at times with above-average warmth.

Getting into the lower 50s this afternoon

Afternoon temperatures get into the lower 50s on Friday. A few spots could get a couple of degrees warmer than this depending on the amount of sunshine received. Most zones will see intervals of partly cloudy skies.

Weather conditions this evening

Here is a look at your fitness forecast for this evening. Temperatures cool off around sunset and only get cooler!

Widespread showers move in on the evening of Christmas

We are tracking another weather system moving in from the west late on Christmas Day. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon on Monday, but become more scattered overnight.

Showers become scattered late on Christmas day

On Tuesday, we’ll see scattered showers become more numerous. Rain showers will have the chance to be heavy at times, and rainfall estimates as of now are anywhere from a quarter inch to two inches across southwest Virginia.

A look at the warmest Christmas temperatures

Christmas Day will certainly feature some above-average temperatures. However, it won’t be the warmest Christmas we’ve seen. Lynchburg and Roanoke only have to go back to 2021 to recall the warmest Christmas on record.

Not looking good for this year...

Since forecast high temperatures are in the 50s, we won’t see any snow on Christmas this year.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at your extended forecast. Staying warm with partly cloudy conditions through Saturday. Really warm temperatures build in with sunshine on Sunday, and then rain chances flow in from the west on the evening of Christmas.

