Partly cloudy and warm to start off the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A warm weekend is ahead of us! High pressure is trying to keep us dry as a couple of showers could clip the Highlands this afternoon.
Today’s temperatures get into the low and mid 50s with partly cloudy skies above. There will be instances of mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours which will allow for our temperatures to warm up. Similar conditions extend into tomorrow.
If you are travelling out of town for the holidays this weekend here is your forecast! Lot’s of sunshine to our south, but a couple of showers moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys today and tomorrow.
High pressure keeps the mid-Atlantic mostly dry on Christmas Eve. Once we get to Christmas Day another front marches in from the west.
Showers move in first for the NRV and Highlands on Christmas afternoon. Widespread showers cover southwest Virginia overnight and into Tuesday and will stick around for periods of Wednesday before wrapping up late in the week.
Rainfall estimates start at a quarter inch and get as high as 2 inches in some spots. Note, these totals span from Monday-Thursday.
Since we have received a decent amount of rain this month, there is potential for localized flooding. The flood threat exists for the majority of the mid-Atlantic.
Travel conditions could be a concern along the east coast if you are heading back from the holidays in the middle of next week.
