Partly cloudy and warm to start off the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A warm weekend is ahead of us! High pressure is trying to keep us dry as a couple of showers could clip the Highlands this afternoon.

Getting into the low-mid 50s this afternoon

Today’s temperatures get into the low and mid 50s with partly cloudy skies above. There will be instances of mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours which will allow for our temperatures to warm up. Similar conditions extend into tomorrow.

All good to go this weekend!

If you are travelling out of town for the holidays this weekend here is your forecast! Lot’s of sunshine to our south, but a couple of showers moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys today and tomorrow.

The setup for the weekend. Rain moves in early next week

High pressure keeps the mid-Atlantic mostly dry on Christmas Eve. Once we get to Christmas Day another front marches in from the west.

Showers become numerous on Tuesday

Showers move in first for the NRV and Highlands on Christmas afternoon. Widespread showers cover southwest Virginia overnight and into Tuesday and will stick around for periods of Wednesday before wrapping up late in the week.

Rain totals near 1-2 inches in some spots

Rainfall estimates start at a quarter inch and get as high as 2 inches in some spots. Note, these totals span from Monday-Thursday.

The mid-Atlantic could see some localized flooding on Tuesday

Since we have received a decent amount of rain this month, there is potential for localized flooding. The flood threat exists for the majority of the mid-Atlantic.

Travel conditions could be a concern along the east coast if you are heading back from the holidays in the middle of next week.

