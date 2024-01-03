Very minor system arrives Wednesday night ahead of Saturday’s wintry mess

The weather will get messy at times Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – As of this posting, we are three days out from impending winter weather. One thing is becoming clear - it’s going to be messy.

The general trend is for there to be more snow to the north and more mixing to the south.

Saturday's winter storm will produce more snow north and more mixing south.

I’ve broken down a general time frame for precipitation types in each of our five zones.

More high-resolution (detailed) forecast data will be available in the next one-to-two days, at which point we can utilize things like ‘Future Tracker’ to show a more hour-by-hour estimate.

Precipitation will start early Saturday morning, tapering off from south to north.

With this in mind, messy roads are a given from start to finish Saturday.

Freezing rain is in the forecast (see above). If that amounts to 0.25″ or more, power outages will be fair game.

School cancellations for Monday are 100% up to the school systems, but we could see that being a possibility.

The best chance to shovel snow will likely be north of I-64 at this point.

Winter weather threats range from slick roads to outages Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday, we’re tracking a very minor system that will bring a brief skiff of snow to the higher elevations near the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday.

If there is any accumulation, it would likely be less than half an inch on things like cars, decks, roofs, etc.

A brief and minor weather system may bring light snow to some higher elevations Wednesday night.

After the system passes through, we’ll notice the wind picking up and temperatures dropping Thursday.